Hamdard University launches safe drive, safe life pledge campaign

Staff Reporter

As part of its social responsibility, silver jubilee (1992-2017) year activities and under the stewardship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. ShabibUl Hassan, Hamdard University launched its “Safe Drive Safe Life Pledge” Campaign here the other day. The campaign coincides with celebrating 142nd birth day of the father of nation Quid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali in line with his famous guiding assertion “Unity, Faith and Discipline.”

The campaign kicked off at Mazar-e-Quaid with Registrar, Deans, Directors, Principals of Hamdard University constituent institutes and the student body and volunteers in attendance. Flanked by officials of the University the Registrar, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin laid floral wreath on the grave of the Quaid followed by FatehaKhawani by QariShamsuddin.

The students and volunteers administered Safe Drive Safe Life Pledge to the officials of the University which runs as follows:

I pledge I will not use mobile phone while driving.

I pledge I will not do over speed, overtake and wrong parking.

I pledge to drive slowly near schools, homes and shops to protect others.

I pledge I will not break traffic signals.

I pledge to remain on the scene if I ever hit a pedestrian or a car, and to call Madagar 15.

I pledge, I will spread road safety awareness and will follow traffic rules and signs and drive safely to safe life.

Earlier, the Registrar, Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin gave away University’s memento (shields) to the senior police officials posted at the Mausoleum.

Later, accompanied by the University officials, groups of students distributed printed copies of the “Safe Drive Safe Life Pledge” among the vehicle drivers at Numaish, Gulshan, Five Star, Teen Talwar and Nazimabad No.3 chowrangis and managed traffic flow for some time.

The pledge has been uploaded on social media as well as on Hamdard University website requesting social media activists to join the University in promoting awareness about road safety.