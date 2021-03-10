Hamdard University celebrates Women’s Day

Hamdard University’s Office of Research Innovation & Commercial ( ORIC ) organized “Hamdard Aurtain” event align with Hamdard’s culture of “Talent has no gender” at Bait al Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat al Hikmah, Karachi on Monday 8th March.

It was an annual event to celebrate gender-equality and women empowerment in Hamdard Pakistan and its affiliates.

Women working at different departments, academics and accomplished corporate leaders at Hamdard attended the event and applauded Hamdard for providing equal opportunities to women.

In a special Message Mrs. Sadia Rashid, Chief Mutawallia Hamdard Pakistan lamented the fact that professional women still struggle to earn salaries Comparable to those of their male counterparts.

She called for equality in opportunities for women in corporate world.

She also highlighted how Hamdard had become a shiny example in gender-equality and women empowerment.

Prof. Dr. Ahsana Dar Farooq, Adjund Professor at Hamdard Al- Majeed College of Eastern Medicine shared her experience as a woman scientist and highlighted the challenges she faced in her journey as woman scientist.

Mehwish Saeed and HinaAnees emphasized upon women’s inner strength, self-belief and potential to and realize their dreams.

A special song was also presented to pay tribute to exceptional Pakistani women like Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Benazir Bhutto and others who dedicated their lives for the betterment of our society.

Students also prepared a special show to highlight women issues. Prof. Dr. Shabbibul Hassan Vice Chancellor, Hamdard University presented shields to the guests. Prof. Dr. Malahat Kaleem Sherwani thanked the guests for attending the event. Event was hosted and organized by Aiman Taj, Manager at ORIC.