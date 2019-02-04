Hamdard to send 13 workers for Hajj

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Hamdard Pakistan, as always, will send its 13 workers for performing hajj and 4 for umrah this year in August 2019, 1440 Hijri, on its own account.

The selection of workers was made through balloting at a ceremony, held yesterday at Hamdard Corporate office and Hamdard Factory Al-Rabia, Karachi. Mrs. Sadia Rashid, Chairperson; Mr. Usama Qureshi, Managing Director and CEO; Syed Ziauddin, Director CLA and Mudassar Farooque, head of the department of HR and Administration, Hamdard Pakistan have announced the names of successful candidates.

Hamdard’s workers, officers and office bearers of Hamdard Union attended the meeting.

