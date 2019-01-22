Hamdard Public School holds Food Fair on Hakim Said birth anniversary

Staff Reporter

Hamdard Public School has organized a food fair on January 9, 2019 to celebrate the 99th birth anniversary of Hakim Mohammed Said at Bilawal Stadium, Madinat al-Hikmah Karachi.

Renowned Cheff and cooking expert, ShaistaQazi has inaugurated the food fair, in which near about 41 stalls, including RoohAfza Stall, have been erected by Hamdard Schools and other schools of Karachi. Eatables, handicrafts and other items of attraction and interest of the visitors were available on stalls.

Visitors also enjoyed the camel and traditional donkey cart riding on the occasion. Mrs. Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan, Prof. Dr. ShabibulHasan, Vice Chancellor, Hamdard University, teachers and students visited the food fair in large numbers.

