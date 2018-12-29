Hamdard Pakistan Journey towards Digital Transformationwith Sap S/4 Hana

Staff Reporter

Hamdard Pakistan has announced its latest move towards digital business transformation and automation through best in class ERP solution SAP S/4 HANA. At a signing ceremony, held on Thursday December 13, 2018 at Hamdard corporate office, Karachi, Mrs. Sadia Rashid, Chairperson;

Usama Qureshi, Managing Director and CEO; Ms. Fatema Munir Ahmed, Mutawallia of Hamdard Pakistan and Farrukh Imdad, Director General Hamdard Foundation Pakistan welcomed all distinguished guests, including Mr. SaadKaliya, Partner – A.F. Ferguson (PwC Pakistan), Mr. Irfan Sheikh, CEO, WEMYT and Mr. Munzer Aloush, Director General Business, North, Gulf and Pakistan, SAP.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Usama Qureshi, Managing Director and CEO, Hamdard Pakistan shared his vision of transforming Hamdard into a ‘Progressive Organization’, and creating capabilities that can help a company acquire, retain, and assist customers, increasing speed and agility in insights, which is not possible without using a cutting-edge technology like SAP.

He also added that by introducing SAP, Hamdard would reap the benefits of improved efficiency, increased productivity, streamlined operations, and improved customer relations – everything a company needed to keep itself relevant and competitive in today’s fast-pace local and international markets.

Mr. SaadKaliya and Mr. Irfan Shaikh briefly shared their experiences and the roles their teams will be playing during this project.

