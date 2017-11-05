Hamdard obtains membership of international agencies of quality assurance

City Reporter

Karachi

The Hamdard University Karachi has secured the membership of international agencies of quality assurance, a spokesman of the institution said here on Saturday. He said that this has been done with the efforts of the University’s Quality enhancement Cell (QAC).

The Hamdard University has obtained membership of both the Talloires Network, USA, and International Network for Quality Assurance Agencies in Higher Education (INQAAHE), the spokesman further pointed out.

He said that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Pakistan requires universities to get membership of such international organizations to achieve HEC’s higher ranking.