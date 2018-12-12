Hamdard hosts Breast Cancer awareness programme

Staff Reporter

Hamdard College of Medicine & Dentistry, Hamdard University has been working with Pink Ribbon Pakistan for many years to create awareness and to provide better opportunities for Breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Lectures were arranged for the faculty members of university and school along with all the students of the university at Bait al-Hikmah Auditorium.

Dr. Sara Salman, Head of the office Sindh-WHO was the Chief guest while Mr. Omer Aftab CEO Pink Ribbon Pakistan was the guest of Honor. The Honorable Chancellor Hamdard University Mohtarma Sadia Rashid especially graced the occasion with the Vice Chancellor Hamdard University Dr. Shabibul Hassan and other dignitaries.

The speakers were cancer specialists from KIRAN hospital and Ziauddin Medical University who highlighted the importance of early diagnosis and treatment plans of Breast Cancer. In the end of the session shields and certificates were distributed among guests, speakers and organizers.

