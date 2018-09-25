Hamdard Foundation to meet treatment expenses of child victims of burn

Hamdard Foundation Pakistan has committed itself to meet the over all expenses of child victims of burn admitted to the Paediatric ICU/Ward at the Burns Centre (Jubilee Block, Dr. Ruth K. M. Pfau Civil Hospital, Karachi.

Hamdard Foundation for the purpose will support the Friends of Burns Centre by donating Rs. 10,000,000/- annually, said an announcement here on Monday .

In this regard a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed by Zahid Saeed, President, Friends of Burns Centre and Sadia Rashid, President, Hamdard Foundation Pakistan at Burns Centre on Tuesday.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp