Staff Reporter

On the arrival of holy month of Ramzan-ul-Mubarik Hamdard Foundation Pakistan use to distribute ration bags among disable, needy, widows and deserving people.

Likewise other cities of the country in Rawalpindi/Islamabad and its surroundings the ration was distributed among 500 families at their doorstep.

This year lockdown due to corona the needy families were specially targeted and facilitated by Hamdard Foundation Pakistan just for the sake of Allah’s will and refuge.