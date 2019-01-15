Hamdard celebrates 99th birthday of Hakim Mohammed Said

Staff Reporter

Hamdard Pakistan has celebrated Hakim Mohammed Said’s 99th birthday—January 9, 2019 Addressing the birthday ceremony yesterday at Hamdard Corporate Office, Karachi Mrs. Sadia Rashid, Chairperson, Hamdard Pakistan said that services to the nation and contributions of Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said for youngsters and new generation were worth remembering, therefore we have decided to make a comprehensive program to familiarize the new generation with the life, achievements and works of Hakim Mohammed Said.

Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said loved the youngsters so much so that when he was going to build the Madinat al-Hikmah, a city of education, science and culture at a bleak and barren land, some of his friends had asked him what he would do in wilderness, he replied that he imagined that children were happily playing and studying over here, she concluded.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Mr. Usama Qureshi, Managing Director and CEO, Hamdard Pakistan said that the purpose of holding this ceremony was to decide that how to highlight and circumscribe the 100th year of Hakim Said’s birth that it should be reflective of his whole life’s struggle, work and achievements. Hakim Mohammed Said had founded many institutions that had become now well-established organizations.

So, to make Hamdard a great name of international repute would be a joint efforts by all its institutions. Nevertheless the circle of communication is being spread and we have to chalk out planning for the requirements of another fifty years to pace with the time, he added.

He said, last year we had introduced Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said Award and started rebranding of Hamdard as we wanted to put Hamdard in new and modern style before the world. Hakim Sahib loved children from the core of his heart and spent Hamdard’s income on welfare of people and children as once addressing a gathering of children he had said: “A Hakim Said would emerge out of these children”, he added.

‘We should carry the legacy, philosophy and institutions of this great man forward, transform Hamdard into a modern institution and celebrate his year of 100th birthday in befitting manner holding important events in the year of 2019’, he concluded.

A cake of Hakim Said’s birthday was cut and his 100 years logo was also unveiled. by Mrs. Sadia Rashid and two walls, ‘Tribute Wall’ and ‘Pledge Wall’ were also erected on the occasion on which participants pinned up their rich tributes.

