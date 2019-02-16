Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup reaches final stage

Lahore

Master Paints Black and Pebble Breakers qualified for the main final of the Hamdan Aibak Polo Cup 2019 after defeating their respective opponents here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints Black beat Barry’s by 16-15. The eight chukker match began with Barry’s enjoying 7-5 lead. But Master Paints Black were off to flying start as they hammered a hat-trick to pull back 8-7 lead. Ahmed Ali struck a brace and Raja Mikael one for Master Paints Black. Barry’s scored one goal through Bautista to make it 8-8 but Ahmed Ali added one more in Master Paints Black tally to enhance their lead to 9½-8. Raja Sami finished the chukker by firing in a field goal to reduce the margin to 9-9.

Barry’s started the sixth chukker by converting spot penalty to take 10-9 lead but Master Paints Black banged in a brace through one each by Raja Temur and Matia Vial Parez to get back 11-10 edge. The highly-charged seventh chukker saw both the sides hammering three goals each with Master Paints Black enjoying 14-13 lead. From Master Paints Black, Ahmed Ali hit two goals and Matias one while from Barry’s, Raja Sami contributed two and Bautista hit one.

The eighth and last chukker was evenly poised as both the teams banged in two goals each. From Master Paints Black, Ahmed Ali and Matias scored one goal apiece while from the losing side, Bautista and Raja Sami converted one goal each, as Master Paints Black won the match by 16-15. Nicolas Scortichini and Martin Jhon Henry officiated the match as field umpires.

In the second match of the day, Pebble Breakers defeated Diamond Paints/Newage by a narrow margin of 8-7. Juan Cruz Losada and Saqib Khan Khakwani displayed outstanding polo skills and techniques to steer their side to a thrilling victory. Losada fired in fabulous five goals while Saqib hammered a hat-trick. From the losing side, Salvador Ulloa scored a quartet while Hissam Ali Hyder, Mir Huzaifa Ahmed and Adnan Jalil Azam contributed one goal apiece.

Diamond Paints/Newage opened their account with a field goal through Salvador to take 1-0 lead, which couldn’t last long as Pebble Breakers equalized the score 1-1, when Losada converted a 30-yard penalty.—APP

