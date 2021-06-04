Hamad Azhar says ‘unprecedented’ as Pakistan complies with most FATF directives

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has achieved a compliant rating in 31 out of 40 Financial Action Task Force (FATF) recommendations, confirmed the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering (APG) in its second follow-up report (FUR).

Pakistan’s FUR was prepared in accordance with the APG Third Round Mutual Evaluation Procedures 2021. The FUR was considered by the APG Mutual Evaluation Committee on 29 April, before being adopted by APG members without objection on 7 May 2021.

The mutual evaluation report (MER) of Pakistan was published in October 2019.

This FUR analyses the progress of Pakistan in addressing the technical compliance deficiencies identified in its MER.

Following the report, Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar shared a couple of tweets, stating that: “Pak has achieved compliant rating in 31 out of 40 FATF recommendations (MER technical compliance)”.

“This is the parallel scrutiny being undertaken at FATF besides our current action plan,” he said, adding” “Upgrade of 20 criteria in less than 2 years is unprecedented in FATF history for any country”.

The minister added that the outcome is a result of major legal reforms both at federal and provincial levels.

“It is also due to the untiring efforts of the entire FATF team (20 ministries plus organisations),” he concluded.

