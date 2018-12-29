Hallucination about CPEC Project

CPEC is a framework of regional connectivity which will not only benefit China and Pakistan but will have positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asian Republic, and the whole region. The enhancement of geographical linkages having improved road, rail and air transportation system with frequent and free exchanges of growth and people to people contact, enhancing understanding through academic, cultural and regional knowledge and culture, activity of higher volume of flow of trade and businesses, producing and moving energy to have more optimal businesses and enhancement of co-operation by win-win model will result in well connected, integrated region of shared destiny, harmony and development. Unfortunately, there are some hostile forces to this fundamental project; India’s deliberately antagonistic stance is supported by some of the political workers, intellectuals and even a few analysts. A persistent campaign has been launched to create an impression that Pakistan will lose more than it will gain.

According to these negative thinkers, China is an imperialist power bent on exploiting “natural resources of Pakistan for the gigantic appetite of economic growth”. The fact is that China is blessed with huge deposits of natural resources, including some rare earth elements. Moreover, a wrong perception being spread is that Chinese labor and workers (mainly Chinese prisoners) will replace Pakistani workers rendering them jobless, whereas the fact is that there is more than plenty of work in China. The Chinese military bases are planned in the coastal belt and Gwadar Port is another wrong opinion. CPEC is completely an economic project aimed at linking the region with economic opportunities with no military designs. Apart from this, there is another false perception that anti-state sentiment in Xinjiang will only worsen the likelihood for militant ideologies to connect across CPEC; the fact is that this socio-economic project will bring in prosperity and peace in the region, particularly in the less-developed areas. Youth will get job opportunities reducing their vulnerability to terrorist teaching. The belief that Pakistan’s rising trade deficit with China ($6.2 billion) will harm Pakistan is not Pakistan-specific. India’s trade deficit with China is 47 billion dollars and that of the US is 347 billion dollars.

Another wrong perception about CPEC is that it will harm local businesses whereas factually by providing quality products, CPEC will increase competitiveness of goods in local markets. ‘Pakistan not being able to provide security to Chinese here’, especially in Balochistan, due to the law and order situation isn’t a reality either. Special Security Divisions (SSD) has been mobilized by the army, consisting of 15,000 personnel providing security to CPEC projects/personnel. Moving onwards, another misperception is that CPEC is not going to bring about any positive change for Pakistan but the fact is that to even claim the massive investment of over $70 billion in Pakistan, over $600 billion in Russia and more than $200 billion in Central Asia, Iran and Afghanistan will not bring any change is unrealistic and absurd.

The notion that resources will be exploited with projects being undertaken against the will of locals, resulting in demographic change is false as Balochistan growth would witness a major stimulus as, CPEC investment will create more job opportunities bringing about change for the better for locals. Pakistan becoming a Chinese colony is far from being a possibility as history has proven that colonialism and imperialism are legacies of countries of the global West. China (and the US) are industrial powers with global clout that have never tried to colonize any country. High insurance, high loan interest and high return on equity is also a myth whereas the fact is that most loans are of low interest, in projects investment is guaranteed with 17% return per annum on equity.

The deliberate attempts by anti-Pakistan lobbies and detractors to sabotage CPEC to create misperceptions about the China to subvert the minds of locals in the country are all in vain as Pakistani community is well aware of their propagandas. However, electronic and print media must get into action to educate the masses and launch a campaign about the actual benefits to Pakistan from this mega project. The level of economic engagement China is undertaking with Pakistan is unprecedented and will go a long way in improving our economy.

