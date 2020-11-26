Halima quits shows over religious beliefs

News Desk

Halima Aden, the Somali-American model who rose to fame as the first woman competitor in the Miss Minnesota USA Pageant to wear a hijab and a burkini, is calling it quits on a fashion fraternity that is making her compromise on her beliefs. The 23-year-old posted a series of Instagram stories detailing the inner turmoil that came with her line of work while balancing her identity as a practicing Muslim woman. “I can only blame myself for caring more about opportunity than what was actually at stake,” she wrote. She shared a shot of herself from the campaign she did for Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, in which she’s donning her black hijab, writing: “(Rihanna) let me wear the hijab I brought to set. This is the girl I’m returning to, the real Halima.”