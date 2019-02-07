Half of industrial units in SITE closed due to gas unavailability

Zubair Yaqoob

Karachi

Gas supply remained suspended to SITE industry for the second consecutive day jeopardizing fulfillment of export orders, President SITE Association Salim Parekh talking to ‘Pakistan Observer’ said said that due to gas supply suspension, 60 percent of the industrial units were not working, which was causing huge production loss to the industrialists and exporters.

President SITE Association said the government was merely doing lip service, and making publicity claims to double the exports. “Without facilitating industry and providing them uninterrupted supply of utilities, exports would not increase.” Federal and provincial governments are not concerned whether industry is running or not.

Despite an appeal before Prime Minister, gas supply was not restored for Karachi’s industries. Parekh lamented that government preferred CNG sector over industry. “Closing industry and supply gas to CNG stations would not bring economic growth.” Saleem Parekh said that due to suspension of production activities, completion of export orders would likely be missed causing reputation loss.

