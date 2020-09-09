Half a million US children diagnosed with Covid-19

Amer Ishaq Soharwardi

Bureau Chief

Washington DC

With more than 180,000 US citizens already dead due to Covid-19 the new revelation from American Academy of Pediatrics and Children’s Hospital Association is more worrying. According to both the institutions, half a million US children have been diagnosed positive for Covid-19. The groups said 70,630 new child cases were reported from August 20 through September 3.

This is a 16% increase in child cases over two weeks, bringing up the total to at least 513,415 cases, the groups said in their weekly report on pediatric coronavirus cases.

Children represent nearly 10% of all reported cases in the US, according to the report. The child cases are likely under reported because the tally relies on state data that is inconsistently collected. That includes wearing masks, avoiding large crowds, and maintaining social distance. In addition, it will be really important for everyone to get an influenza vaccine this year. These measures will help protect everyone, including children. “The AAP recommends that any child 6 months or older get a flu shot — in line with recommendations from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.