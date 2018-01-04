Haley blames Pakistan for double game with US

Washington

Pakistan has played a “double game” with the United States for years, US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley has alleged, saying it is unacceptable to the Trump administration.

Haley, an Indian origin US national, came out in support of President Donald Trump’s decision to block $255 million military aid to Pakistan.

“There are clear reasons for this. Pakistan has played a double game for years,” Haley told reporters at a new conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

“They (Pakistanis) work with us at times, and they also harbour the terrorists that attack our troops in Afghanistan. That game is not acceptable to this administration,” Haley said.

The Trump administration expects far more co-operation from Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, she said.

“Trump is willing to go to great lengths to stop all funding from Pakistan as they continue to harbour and support terrorism,” Haley said in her opening remarks during her first news conference of the year.

Haley said the aid issue is connected solely to Pakistan’s harbouring of terrorists.

Meanwhile the State department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her briefing that Pakistan needs “to earn, essentially, the money we have provided in the past in foreign military assistance, they need to show that they are sincere in their efforts to crack down on terrorists”.—INP