Former Champion Simona Halep moved one step closer to hoisting the coveted shield once again by reaching the quarterfinals of Wimbledon joined by Amanda Anisimova, Elena Rybakina, and Ajla Tomljanović.

Halep easily overcame her toughest test to date, Paula Badosa, on the center court dispatching the 4th seed 6-1, 6-2.

Playing on the main court for the first time since sweeping aside Serena Williams in the 2019 final, the 16th-seeded Romanian put on another show for the crowd by smashing 17 winners and breaking Badosa’s serve five times to close out the victory in an hour.

Halep was not considered a major threat at this year’s competition but is now the only former champion left in the draw and with 11 straight wins on the All England Club’s lawns.

The former world number lost just three points on her serve while breaking the Spaniard’s delivery three times to win the opening set in 22 minutes.

Badosa managed to stave off three break points to hold her serve in the fourth game of the second set but Halep convert her next chance to close in on victory.

Halep broke her opponent’s delivery once more and sealed the contest on her third match point when Badosa sprayed a forehand wide for her 21st unforced error.

Amanda Anisimova will be tasked with beating Halep in the next round of Wimbledon.

The American ended the fairytale run of Harmony Tan 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. Despite her loss, Tan can look back at the Tournament as a major breakthrough with wins over Serena Williams, Sara Sorribes Tormo, and Katie Boulter.

Ajla Tomljanović also reached the next round eliminating Swiatek’s conqueror, Alize Cornet in three sets. The Australian won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

She will take on Elena Rybakina next who took out Petra Martić 7-5, 6-3.