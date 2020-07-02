Haleem urges Bilawal to focus on sufferings of Sindh

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh has asked PPP Chairman Bilawal to take notice of the sufferings of Sindh province, especially Larkana. Addressing a press conference here Thursday, flanked by PTI leader and Sindh Baitul Mal president Hunaid Lakhani, Saifullah Abro, Jam Farooq Ahmed, Agha Arslan Ahmed and others, he said Bilawal should focus on Sindh, especially Larkana. He said Saifullah Abro is our senior leader. He said the rulers of Sindh are corrupt and inept. He said people of Sindh face water shortage. He said many children died in Thar due to hunger and diseases. He said Sindh irrigation department is a glaring example of corruption and mismanagement of PPP government. He asked Bilawal not to give sermons when they are not sincere with Sindh. He said we will not give withholding tax to Sindh. He asked to read articles 77, 141 and 142. He said parliament could amend the law. He said under the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, provinces are bound to collect the tax and give it to the federal government. He said provinces cannot refuse tax collection on behalf of the federation. He said these people are saying they would not collect tax for 22 Crore Pakistanis. He said in the spell of delivering sermons, they sometimes say things that may evoke article 6, adding but he would not call them traitor. Haleem Adil said that these people have not given Rs6billion. They have registered 500 vehicles but devoured the tax. He said one should indulge in politics but refrain from violating the constitution. He said we are the guardians of the constitution and they have a selective approach towards the constitution.