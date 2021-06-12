Haleem terms budget pro-people, growth-oriented

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Saturday said the budget 2021-22 presented by federal government was pro-people and growth-oriented.

While addressing press conference here at Sindh Assembly, he said, In this budget, all promises made to people have been fulfilled”.

Haleem Sheikh was flanked by Members Provincial Assembly TahiraDua Bhutto, Bilal Ahmed, Shah Nawaz Jadoon.

Haleem said in the budget maximum relief was being given to the poor segments of the society.

The total allocation of Public Sector Development Programme has been increased to Rs 900 billion, Haleem said recounting that tax on withdrawing money from banks had been withdrawn.

Loan schemes have been announced to give major benefits to youth and peasants, which would help boast economy, Haleem Adil added.

Haleem Sheikh said economic deficit has registered a decline which was an encouraging step for economy. Minimum wage has been increased from Rs.17000 to 20000, he said, informing that 10 percent rise in salaries of federal government employees has been announced to give relief to masses.

Apart from this, Rs.1000 billion has been earmarked for development schemes for the Sindh province in the federal budget which proved that the government has taken care of all without any discrimination, Sheikh added.

Speaking on the occasion, Member Provincial Assembly, Bilal Ahmed said the budget was growth-oriented and would boost economic activities in the country.

“If business activities rise, it will ultimately generate employment opportunities in the country”, he stated.

He further said government has announced subsidies in the budget for providing relief to people.