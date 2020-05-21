Haleem provides 2,000 PPEs to CMCH

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh reached Chandka Medical College (CMC) Hospital Larkana and distributed 2000 sets of personal protection equipments (PPEs) and other medical supplies. He distributed the PPEs and other medical supplies amongst doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. He also met with the young doctors and medical staff who had been protesting against the government for not supplying them the PPEs. Talking to media on the occasion, he said doctors and medical staff of CMCH Larkana and other government hospitals were facing a lot of troubles due to non-availability of PPEs. He said we have not come here for politics, but to meet our brave healthcare professionals and provide safety and support to them. He said previously the federal government has already supplied 250,000 PPEs and other equipment to the Sindh government. He said the federal government has also supplied 0.8 million surgical N-95 masks and of them 250,000 masks have already been given to the Sindh government.