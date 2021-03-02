Haleem Adil denied bail in two cases

Observer Report Karachi

A special anti-terrorism court rejected on Monday the bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Haleem Adil Sheikh in two cases pertaining to rioting.

However, another PTI leader, Mir Sameer Sheikh, and his driver, Ghulam Mustafa, were granted bail.

Sheikh, also the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, had his bail rejected by the special court in the cases pertaining to rioting in Malir Memon Goth during by-polls in PS-88 and during an anti-encroachment operation.

Sameer Sheikh and his driver were granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each.

He is a co-accused in the PS-88 rioting case.

The PTI leader was whisked away in a police mobile by men in plain clothes outside the Sindh High Court on February 19.