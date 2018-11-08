Haleeb joins hands with SKMH

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Haleeb Foods Ltd. (HFL), one of the leading food and beverages companies of Pakistan joined hands with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH) to organize a session for their female employees’ in-line with the Breast Cancer Awareness month. Held at the Head Office of HFL, Lahore the session was graced by Memosh Khawaja, CEO of HFL and a team of SKMH representatives among various other officials from both organizations.

Throughout the world, the month of October is celebrated as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, during which different initiatives raise awareness for the treatable disease. The session was conducted to provide a safe space for the audience to learn about the causes, diagnosis and prevention of breast cancer.

Commenting on this positive initiative, Memosh Khawaja, CEO HFL stated that, “We are honored to support SKMH again this year as their program aids in the prevention of breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. SKMH plays a pivotal role in providing the best possible facilities for the betterment of the health and well being of women nationwide. We’re proud to work with them to contribute to the prevention and eradication of this dreadful disease.”

Speaking at the event, team Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital said, “Our mission is to alleviate the suffering of patients with cancer through the application of modern methods of curative and palliative therapy irrespective of their ability to pay, the education of health care professionals and the public and perform research into the causes and treatment of cancer. HFL, as a responsible corporate entity, has always shown strong dedication towards the well-being of society. Being actively involved with many contributions HFL continues its support to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center in spreading awareness about breast cancer.”

Share on: WhatsApp