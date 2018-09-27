Haleeb Foods supports dairy farmers

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

In line with its vision to facilitate the growth of the dairy sector of Pakistan, Haleeb Foods Ltd. under the banner of its Asli Milk brand, carried out support initiatives with the dairy farmers of Jhang.

Under these initiatives, HFL provided means to build sheds to facilitate dairy farmers and educational training sessions were also conducted by its Milk Collection and Dairy Services (MCDS) department.

This initiative by HFL demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to protect and restore the resources that its industry and communities heavily rely on. Billboard skins of HFL’s Asli Milk campaign were reused for the construction of dairy farming sheds. The aim of these sheds is to facilitate the farmers by providing them relief from the scorching heat and help them increase their business. Furthermore, the various training sessions which were carried out convinced farmers to grow their own green fodder as a means to cut their costs and add to their profits. Dr. Imdad, Head of Milk Collection and Dairy Services at Haleeb Foods Ltd., commenting about this initiative said, “These training sessions conducted by our MCDS division play a pivotal role in educating dairy farmers about various aspects of dairy farming.

Share on: WhatsApp