Haleeb Foods sponsors winner of Kinnaird Business Week

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan’s premier food and beverages company, Haleeb Foods Ltd. sponsored this year’s Kinnaird Business Week 2018 as a platinum sponsor. HFL also sponsored the winner of the inter-university competition held at KBW 2018. Like every year, KBW 2018 had a number of motivational speaking sessions by prominent people belonging to different industries of Pakistan including Haleeb Foods Ltd.’s Head of Marketing, Abdul Sami Qahar and Head of Human Resources, Sana Sheraz.

Sana Sheraz addressed the audience and shared valuable advice and motivational ideas to help the young students to take bold steps and move forward towards a successful career. Her detailed interactive session was centred on “Follow your passion – That’s it?”, focusing on sustained discipline and commitment to remain steadfast in working hard for the pursual of one’s personal as well as professional goals. Weighing in with her opinion about the event Sana Sheraz said that, “We at HFL focus on developing our people and encourage them to think differently while working towards building and developing themselves.”

Educational institutions from all over the country took part in activities at KBW 2018 that spanned over four days and included panel discussions, networking sessions, case-studies and a musical night.

One of the highlights of KBW was an inter-university competition arranged wherein groups of students from different universities took part and presented their business plans to the judges and were marked accordingly.

Share on: WhatsApp