Haleeb Foods, JDC partner to spread Iftaar joy for underprivileged

Haleeb Foods, a leading dairy and beverages company in Pakistan, has partnered with JDC Welfare Organization to organize an Iftaar dastarkhwan for the needy.

The activity was a demonstration of Haleeb Foods’ commitment to supporting the underprivileged and their dedication to making a positive impact in society.

Haleeb Foods has always taken a keen interest in social welfare initiatives to ensure that marginalized communities have access to basic necessities such as nutritious food, clean drinking water, healthcare and education.

HFL’s partnership included in-kind donation for Iftaar dastarkhwan and financial donation for JDC’s healthcare projects.

This is yet another example of their unwavering commitment to giving back to society. Speaking about the event, the CEO of Haleeb Foods, Mr. Syed Mazher Iqbal said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to support the community by partnering with JDC and lending a hand in their welfare work.