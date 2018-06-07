Haleeb Foods introduces nutritious new ‘Asli Milk’ brand

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Haleeb Foods Ltd., Pakistan’s premium food and beverages manufacturing company, has recently announced the launch of ‘Asli Milk’ which is the latest real milk product to be introduced in its line of superior quality, affordable and hygienic milk product. Asli milk presents consumers with a far healthier option than the loose milk and other dairy variants available in the market.

Asli Milk is a quality all-purpose real milk product that is available in the local markets in ‘Tetra Pak’ packaging of 180ml, 225ml, and 1 litre priced at Rs.20, Rs.25 and Rs.100 respectively. The state-of-the-art production processes at Haleeb Foods Ltd. encompass several quality control procedures, commencing from the collection of raw milk from the farmers to the final step of packaging and transportation to retail outlets.

Speaking about the launch Memosh Khawaja, CEO Haleeb Foods Ltd., expressed his delight about the launch of Asli Milk and stated, “It gives me a sense of great pride to announce the launch of our new milk product ‘Asli Milk’. Asli Milk is a testament to our company’s commitment and core values of providing the people of Pakistan with hygienic and quality dairy products.” He further stated that, “Our objective was to cater to customers of the lower end of the socio-economic spectrum and provide them with an affordable option of buying actual Real Milk that is Asli Milk.” He reiterated that, “Haleeb Foods will continue to create multiple product line extensions with the creation of valuable brands to become Pakistan’s leading food and beverages company.”

Priced at Rs. 100, Haleeb Foods’ Asli Milk is perhaps the only milk brand in the dairy sector that is providing the consumers of the country superior value for money with their affordable and real hygienic milk. Neither loose milk, nor other dairy variants in the market provide consumers with the nutrition and health benefits that customers expect from milk. Furthermore, with Loose Milk known to be extremely unhygienic and companies compromising on quality with their dairy products these days, Asli Milk provides the public the absolute surety that they are getting the most affordable and best quality real milk for all their daily dairy needs.

Haleeb Foods has always prided itself in being one of the pioneers of the dairy sector in Pakistan with a strong and uncompromising emphasis on hygiene, nutrition, health and well-being of its consumers. Haleeb uses world-class dairy processing methods with quality being the bed rock of Haleeb’s foundation. The company continues in its mission is to become one of the most aspirational dairy and beverage companies in Pakistan.