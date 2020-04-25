Haleeb Foods initiates relief against Covid-19

Joining the national efforts to reduce the socio-economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic threat, Haleeb Foods, a pioneer dairy company of Pakistan has begun its relief-initiative by delivering the first consignment of food-hampers. This contribution was channeled through the office of assistant commissioner, Pattoki for further distribution among needy people of the area.

Farah Asim, Head of Corporate Communications, Haleeb Foods, said, “Being the oldest, local dairy company in Pakistan we at HFL are playing our part to overcome the threat of food scarcity in the current pandemic situation.

Also, we are fully cognizant of the needs of the communities we operate in and our next consignment of ration-boxes is planned for the first week of May 2020. Then onwards we will continue to support the government’s relief efforts in whatever way possible.”

Under the supervision of the district government, food, groceries and financial assistance is being provided to the deserving people, in a highly organized manner.

A high level of transparency is being ensured in this food-distribution drive, based on extensive data of families living in each area, while the Pakistan Army and police have been engaged to conduct the activities in an orderly manner.

Pattoki Assistant Commissioner Asif Ali Dogger lauded the efforts of HFL and said, “Haleeb Foods has always been at the forefront when it comes to community support. Donating complete ration boxes in these times speaks for their concern for the people of Pattoki. On behalf of district government we thank Haleeb Foods for their generous contribution in this hour of need.”

Haleeb Foods continues to play its role to provide the nation with quality food and nutrition, in compliance with the global health-advisories.

All preventive measures have been taken throughout its factories, office-premises and supply-chain, across the country. Immaculate hygiene of its products is being ensured, along with the health and safety of its consumers, employees and their families. This remains the top-priority of this socially-responsible enterprise, despite the challenges of the current situation.