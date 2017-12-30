Haleeb Foods contracts matrix dairy farm

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Haleeb Foods signed an agreement with Matrix dairy farm to collect fresh farm milk. Matrix is a leading dairy farm in Pakistan that complies with best dairy farming practices. Speaking on the partnership Mr. Memosh Khawaja, CEO Haleeb Foods said “Our priority is to ensure delivery of high quality products to our consumers. Our partnership with Matrix dairy farm will help us in our mission to nourish the Pakistani families through premium quality healthy milk. “Matrix CEO, Mr. Chaudhary Zubair added “Haleeb Foods is a pioneer in the dairy industry of Pakistan and we are glad on our partnership. Our farm is fully equipped with latest milking technology and we ensure best quality milk is produced by our farm.” In dairy processing business, concept of quality is critical because end consumers seek reassurance that their milk brand is offering safe and healthy milk. This partnership between Haleeb Foods and Matrix is in furtherance of Haleeb Foods strong commitment to quality.