Haleeb Foods announces partnership with Islamabad United for PSL 2019

Pakistan’s premier food and beverages company, Haleeb Foods (HFL) has announced its official partnership with the two-time PSL Champions – Islamabad United (ISLU).

This is the second consecutive year of partnership for HFL and ISLU. The ISLU team emerged as champions of PSL last year. The exhilarating action-packed Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to begin from February 14th.

Under this partnership, HFL and ISLU will work together towards promoting sports, health and wellness amongst the people of Pakistan. Cricket being the most popular sport in the country, partnering with ISLU resonates perfectly with HFL’s efforts of seeking out opportunities that support and propagate sports. HFL is proud to be a part of concerted efforts that have strengthened the nation’s image across the world and brought international cricket back to the country.

Speaking about the partnership, Memosh Khawaja CEO of HFL stated “It’s a pleasure for Haleeb Foods to once again partner with the best team of PSL, Islamabad United. Cricket is the heartbeat of the nation and through this partnership we will be able to engage with them via our nutritious and delicious flavoured milk brand Flava.

We wish our partners, Islamabad United all the best for this year’s tournament.”

The Head of Marketing at HFL, Sami Qahar has been the propelling force behind the partnership of HFL and ISLU. Commenting about the team-up, he stated that, “This partnership hails exciting prospects for both organizations that are titans in their respective fields. This collaboration will give Flava-lovers and sports fans alike, the opportunity to enrich their PSL experience.”

Haleeb Foods has always been proactive in its role of promoting sports in the country. Apart from partnering with ISLU last year, the former women’s cricket team captain, Sana Mir was a part of last year’s Flava-sponsored “Asia Cup Ka Flava”. Furthermore, Flava had also sponsored the Gilgit-Baltistan Girls’ Football League highlighting the magnanimous efforts of Karishma Inayat to promote football amongst the girls of the north.

The PSL cricket tournament is an important event on the international cricket calendar and by partnering the Islamabad United team; HFL has demonstrated its close affinity with the national aspirations of the Pakistani people.

About HFL:

Established in 1984, Haleeb Foods is one of the pioneers of the dairy sector in Pakistan. With a strong emphasis on nutrition, health and well-being of its consumers, Haleeb Foods uses world-class dairy processing methods. Our portfolio includes many of Pakistan’s favorite brands, comprising of a diverse portfolio of delicious and quality products ranging from milk to juices and pure ghee.

Haleeb Foods operates state-of-the-art dairy processing plants in BhaiPheru and Rahim Yar Khan and has a milk collection network of over 170 collection points.

The company’s production processes are certified in accordance with stringent quality standards such as ISO 9001: 2008 Quality Management system, FSSC 22000:2005 Food Safety Certification system, ISO 14001:2015 Environment Management system, Halal Foods Management System and Pakistan Standards Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) licensing (Product certified).

