Haleeb Foods announces internship program

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan’s premium food and beverages manufacturing company, Haleeb Foods Ltd., recently announced they will be offering summer internships for the 2018 summer season. HFL offers a comprehensive six-week internship program wherein students make contributions to business projects enabling them to engage in real-time scenarios and nurturing them to become future business professionals. This program offers students in their final year of education to get a flavor of the real world, provides them hands –on experience, and gives them a good insight to their future in terms of their upcoming careers. Haleeb Foods Ltd. offers a comprehensive approach to expose its internees to real-life challenges in the competitive fields of production, accounts, engineering, sales & marketing, business and finance. This provides them with all the necessary experience that helps them firmly plant their feet when stepping out into the job arena.