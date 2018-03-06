Hale highlights US support to Pakistan in energy sector

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

American Ambassador David Hale, Monday, emphasized that the United States had been engaged in supporting Pakistan’s energy sector since the 1950s.

“In the last 70 years, we contributed in enabling Pakistan to provide electricity for one in six of its citizens and we are very proud of this contribution,” he said while addressing a seminar titled Pak Power: Progress and way forward’ here.

Ambassador Hale also pointed out that America was working with Pakistani authorities on good management and best practices in terms of policy development. “We have enabled Pakistan to have access to our top managers and expertise from the US Department of Energy and an initiative called integrated energy planning,” he said. Ambassador Hale added that American companies would be eager to participate and compete in the energy sector in Pakistan

Federal Minister for Power Division Awais Ahmed Khan Laghari and ambassadors from China, Germany and Turkey also took part in the seminar entitled ‘Pak Power: Progress and way forward.’