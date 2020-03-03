Hakim claims cure of coronavirus

Staff Reporter Hakim Ibn Hakim Professor Dr. Muhammad Maqsood Ilahi, acting High Commissioner of the Islamic Spiritual Mission, has claimed of having knowledge about the treatment for cure of the coronavirus. Addressing a press conference at the press club, the Hakim said “If anyone who wants to be protected from the virus or has been infected with the coronavirus, I declare a cure for it – a trial is a condition. With this treatment, the patient not only will be cured of the virus, but of all the viruses and bacteria. “Every person must understand that the worship is not only to offer prayers, keep fast, perform Hajj and pay Zakat but also to follow all the commandants of Allah while performing any actions of our life.” He said Allah revealed his every commandment to His servants through His Prophet Muhammad ( PBUH), therefore, the obedience of Allah’s Prophets is Allah’s Obedience. He said If any person desired the physical treatment, he may boil “Charaita, leaves of the Neem tree, leaves of Tulsi in a range of two glass water. Boil till the amount of water decreased to one glass, add one tablespoon honey for the taste, take one tablespoon twice a day and the patient will be recovered before a week.”