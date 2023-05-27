Hajra Yamin’s Texpo ramp walk sets internet on fire (VIDEOS)

Hajra Yamin, the Lollywood diva is undoubtedly among the most adored stars and continues to remain under limelight.

The Pinky Memsaab actor never missed a chance to entertain her fans, and she lately was found flaunting her flamboyance by walking the TDAP ramp.

During the first day at Texpo Fashion Show, the 29-year-old stunned everybody as a showstopper for designer Adnan Pardesi. Donning a denim-colored Sari with loaded silver jewelry, Hajra was a delight to watch as she oozes oomph at the event.

As the starlet continues to win heart with on-screen performance, she also redefines her sensualness with sizzling poses at fashion shows. The pictures and clips of her walk are doing rounds on the internet with people showering praise on the glamour girl known for her signature curls.

Fans were quick enough to shower love on her latest clip and pictures.