Hajra Yamin’s new bold video sets internet on fire

KARACHI – Actor and model Hajra Yamin never missed a chance to entertain social media users and her fans.

Be it in on-screen performances or viral photoshoots, the looks of Pinky Memsaab’s star are something enough to raise the temperature. While most of the time Lollywood diva went on to give major fashion goals to netizens, the actor also mastered the art of turning heads.

Lately, she dropped some of her vivid snaps from her recent photoshoot, and the clicks sparked frenzy among her fans who are drooling over her flamboyance.

Slaying in a black-tone one-shoulder bodysuit, Hajra redefines her sensualness with sizzling poses.

Fans were quick enough to shower love on her latest clip and pictures.

For the unversed, Hajra started her acting career in 2016 with the television drama Mera Yaar Miladay, and starred in several popular dramas, including Baandi, Be Adab, Choti Choti Batain – Dil Hi To Hai, Jalan, Mere Apne and Tera Ghum Aur Hum.