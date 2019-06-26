A two day Hajj training seminar will be held at DHA Event Halls, Phase-5, DHA Lahore on June 29 and 30 from 9 am to 1 pm. The seminar is a regular annual feature arranged by Religious Affairs Branch DHA Lahore. Administrator DHA will preside over the seminar.

The trainer; Hafiz Dr. Abdul Wahid Qureshi, a religious scholar and trainer from Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs; will provide guidance and instructions on Hajj rituals and other preparative steps i.e., passport, visa, currency exchange and pilgrimage.—PR