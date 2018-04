Hajj training programme for intending pilgrims concludes

Rawalpindi

Six day training programme of intending pilgrims concluded at Madina tu Hujjaj (Haji Camp) here on Thursday. A large number of intending pilgrims attended various sessions organized by Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Director Hajj Qazi Sami ur Rehman over all supervised the training programmes.

Talking to Newsmen here, Deputy Director Ministry of Religious Affairs, Zahid Mehmood briefed about the administrative arrangements made regarding training, boarding, lodging, departure and arrival at Makkah Mukkaram and Madina Munawara for performing Hajj e Baitullah Sharif 2018.

He informed that such training programmes had also been conducted at Taxila, Attock, Fatehjang, Talagang, Chakwl, Prind Dadan Khan, Jhelum, Gujarat, Mirpur, Muzafarabad, Hurripur, Rawalkot, Mansehra, Abottabad, Mianwali, Bhakhar, Khushaab, DI Khan, Gilglit, Sarkurdu and Chalas.

He also told about the facilities arranged for intending pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. Master Trainer Babu Imran Qureshi his Mrs, Col Ulfat Rasool and Khateb Haji Camp Maulana Irfan Shafiq apprised intending pilgrims about the salient features of manasik e hajj and shared useful information so that they could easily perform hajj and their stay would be remain comfortable in Saudia.—APP