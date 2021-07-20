Hajj sermon Imam urges Muslims to adopt piety, fears Allah

Arafat

Sheikh Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Balila, imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, who is also a member of the Council of Senior Scholars, delivering the Hajj Sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra, urged the Muslims to worship in such a way that Almighty Allah is seeing them.

“Do not call anyone else except Allah for help.” There is no one except Allah to worship, he added. Sheikh Bandar said difficulties and hardships of life are actually tested for human beings. For every hardship, there is happiness afterward from Allah.

He said that Almighty Allah has said to avoid creating unrest in the world. If you have believed in Allah, do not be unjust toward others concerning their belongings and do not cause corrup-tion.

He urged the Muslims to keep fearing Allah and adopt piety.

Amidst strict health measures, sixty thousand pilgrims are converging at Maidan-e-Arafat to perform the main ritual of Hajj “Waqoof-e-Arafat”.

Sheikh Bandar Bin Abdulaziz Balila urged people to follow teachings of Prophet (PBUH) regarding pan-demics, saying that the Prophet (PBUH) had asked people to avoid visiting plague affected areas.

As the pilgrims performed Hajj under coronavirus restrictions, the Saudi Imam said, “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said that people should not go out of the area where the plague has spread and people from other areas should not go there.”

The imam of the Grand Mosque urged Muslims to establish equality, eliminate enmity and hatred amongst each other. He also asked everyone to forgive one another for the sake of Allah.

Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and urged those who can take the holy sojourn to complete it, Sheikh Ban-dar said in the sermon.