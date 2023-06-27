ARAFAT – Dr Yousaf bin Muhammad bin Saeed, the imam of Hajj, led the multitude of nearly three million pilgrims gathered in Arafat, in prayers after delivering the Hajj sermon.

The member of the Council of Senior Scholars delivered the Hajj Sermon at Masjid-e-Nimra where he called on Muslims to work together and to solve the issues with unity and brotherhood.

Tuesday marks Rukan-e-Azam of pilgrimage, known as Waqoof-e-Arafat in Arabic which means the climax of the Hajj.

In his wide-ranging sermon, Sheikh Yousaf said Ummah is like part of one body and when any part of the body hurts, the pain is felt in the whole body. It’s the need of the hour for Muslims to exhibit unity and behave politely and keep away from conflict, he added.

#VIDEO: Eminent #Saudi Islamic Scholar and Member of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Youssef bin Muhammad bin Saeed delivering the #Arafat sermon for this year’s #Hajj pilgrimage at Namirah Mosque #Hajj2023 pic.twitter.com/xqBLfwNFqn — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) June 27, 2023

The sermon stressed exhibiting the best of manners as Dr. Yousuf said those who will have good manners will be close to the Prophet Muhammad SAW on the day of judgment. “The combination of the testimony that only Allah is to be worshipped, along with the testimony that Muhammad (PBUH ) is Allah’s messenger,” he said.

He mentioned that respecting and valuing humanity is a must for all Muslims, and linked success with fear of Allah SWT and following his commands. Reiterating basic rules, Dr. Yousuf said Almighty instructs Muslims to keep praying and paying zakat to the needy.

Meanwhile, after Maghrib prayers, the pilgrims will leave for Muzdalifah where the faithful will offer prayers together and spend the night under the open sky. Million will then collect stones to throw at Satin the next morning.

After Fajr Prayer at Muzdalifah, Muslims will return to the tent city of Mina for the remaining Hajj rituals.