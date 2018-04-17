Hajj ritual training to continue till Thursday

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony would continue imparting Hajj rituals training to intending pilgrims of Islamabad till April 19 to enable them to perform the sacred religious obligation in accordance with the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Sallala ho Alaihe Waalaile he Wasallam).

The training being continued in Haji Camp, Islamabad covers how to wear ‘Ahram’ and observe sanctity of the holy places besides performing rituals at Madina and offering prayers at Masjid e Nabvi and ‘Salam’ at ‘Roza e Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him),” he added.

The ministry in collaboration with Rafiq-e-Hujjaj Committee had already imparted hajj ritual training among pilgrims of Rawalpindi from April 14-16.—APP

