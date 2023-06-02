Hajj pilgrims asked to collect passports, documents from respective DC offices

The Hajj Committee of Jammu and Kashmir has notified for the information of selected Hajj pilgrims to collect passports and other material from their respective district offices.

“All the Selected Pilgrims of Hajj 2023 who be-long to Kashmir Division except Srinagar are hereby informed that they can collect their Passports and other material from their respective Deputy Commissioners’ office from 03/06/2023 during working hours on production of State Haj Dues Payment Slip (JK Bank Slip) and Passport receipt,” read a notifi-cation, as reported by KMS.

“Further, the Pilgrims of District Srinagar shall collect their Passports and other material from Haj House Bemina Srinagar from 03/06/2023 to 05/06/2023 during working hours on production of the above-mentioned documents”, read the notification further.

The first flight of pilgrims for the Hajj-2023 from Jammu and Kashmir would leave for Jeddah Inter-national Airport from June 7, an official said.

The official said that two flights would leave every day for Jeddah International Airport from Srinagar International Airport from June 7 and each would carry 315 pilgrims in separate schedules.

The official said that the first flight would depart from Srinagar Airport at 3 pm while the second flight would depart at 7 pm on the same day.

“The pilgrims who have been allotted their seats in first flight (3 pm) will have to report to Srinagar Hajj House at 10 am while those going in second flight will have to report to Hajj House at 2 pm,” Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee Abdul Salam Mir told .—KMS