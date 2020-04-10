Hajj: Medical certificate submission date extended

STAFF REPORTER

ISLAMABAD The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended the deadline for the submission of medical certificates for pilgrims registered under the government’s Hajj scheme. The Hajj pilgrims could submit their medical certificates in the banks till April 30 – 2020. The extension was made following the current situation of lockdowns due to COVID19 pandemic in the country. Earlier on March 26, it emerged that Saudi authorities had stopped Pakistan from finalising agreements relating to Hajj 2020 arrangements amid coronavirus pandemic. According to a letter written by Saudi Hajj Minister Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten to Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri.