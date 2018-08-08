Hajj journey ‘Rehman ky Mehman’ published

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Senior journalist and renowned Urdu poet Mahmood Shaam’s new travelogue ‘Rehman ky Mehman’ has been published by Atraaf Publication.

The book shared Hajj experience 2017, it is also a research work and covered the difficulties of pilgrims of 6th Century to the recent era and development of the traveling facilities. He described how Muslim traveled throughout the history on foot, camels, by train and by airplanes to perform Hajj.

A very famous Hajj journey of Nawab Mustafa Ali Shefta which took two years and four month is also part of this book. Moreover, significant documents, rare pictures and other features are also included.

