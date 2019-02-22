Hajj facilities laudable but…

THE Saudi Government has increased Hajj quota for Pakistan by 16,000 and now about two hundred Pakistanis would be able to perform Hajj this year. The Kingdom has also included Pakistan in the Road to Makkah project, which would mean availability of e-Visa facility for Pakistani pilgrims. Now there would be no need for sending passports of Pakistani pilgrims to Saudi Embassy.

During his recent visit to Pakistan, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also graciously accepted request of Prime Minister for immigration of pilgrims at Pakistani airports. The E-Visa facility and other measures announced by the Kingdom, the measures announced by Saudi Government would translate into significant relief to the pilgrims and make their journey and stay in the holy land comfortable. The increase in quota is a welcome step but unfortunately this is not good news for ordinary people as Hajj has virtually been made a privilege of wealthy people because of dramatic increase in expenses. Though the Minister for Religious Affairs has categorically stated that there was no proposal under consideration to subsidize Hajj or provide relief to the intending pilgrims but the situation demands that the Government should listen to the proposals submitted by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Religious Affairs. The Committee rejected the Hajj package announced by the Government and demanded that either the Government should provide subsidy or abolish taxes on Hajj. It also urged the authorities concerned to take up the issue of increase in Hajj dues with the Saudi Government. We hope that the Government would take a sympathetic view of the situation and take measures for reduction in Hajj expenses.

Share on: WhatsApp