Hajj balloting held for employees of Sindh Bank

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Hajj balloting to select the 4 employees to be spon-sored by the Sindh Bank for performing Hajj 2018 was held at Sindh Bank and conducted by the Presi-dent/CEO, Tariq Ahsan.

Balloting was also attended by other senior execu-tives of the Bank and included Head of HR, Kha-waja Tajammul Hussain, Masooma Hussain, Head of Operations, Anis Iqbal, Head of I.T., Shamsuddin Khan, Company Secretary & Nadeem Altaf, Head of Credit.

As a result of balloting the following 4 employees were declared successful as principal candidates (1) Shamim Akhtar Abbasi, OG-I, Larkana Branch (2) Rizwan Ahmed Khan, OG-II, Jamsheed Quarter Branch, (3) Roshan Ali Markhand, OG-III, Pir Jo Goth Branch & (4) Arshad Ali, Rider, Thatta Branch, whereas the following four were declared alternate successful candidates (1) Naeemullah Channa, OG-I, Khairpur Branch (2) Malik Imran, OG-II, Ghori Town Branch, Rwp., (3) Wali Mu-hammad, OG-III, North Napeir Road Branch, Kara-chi, (4) Bashir Ahmed, Tea Boy/Messenger, Tando Mohammad Khan Branch.