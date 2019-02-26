Hajj balloting conducted for employees of PCAA

Staff Reporter

On the directives of Federal Minister for Aviation Muhammad Mian Soomro and Secretary Aviation and Director General of Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Shahrukh Nusrat; the Additional DG PCAA Air Vice Marshal Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti conducted the Hajj balloting for the employees of PCAA here on Tuesday.

Deputy DG (APS) Syed Aamir Mehboob, Deputy DG (ANS) Khawar Ghayas, all Directors and office bearers of CAA staff union were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Air Vice Marshal Tanweer Ashraf Bhatti said that the sponsoring of CAA employees to perform Hajj has been restarted after a sizeable length of time. In future the number of employees to perform Pilgrim on CAA expenditures would be enhanced.

He prayed to Allah for the acceptance of this act of CAA and wished His blessings on the performance of CAA.

Five employees were selected through electronic balloting out of the employees of grade SG-1 to SG-11 of PCAA headquarters, all airports and locations to sponsor them for performing Hajj this year under the Government Hajj Scheme.

The successful employees who shall be sponsored by CAA include: Muhammad Rafique Qureshi (Supervisor Islamabad International Airport), S.M Irfan Akhtar (Senior Superintendent Jinnah International Airport), Shams-ur-Rehman (Senior Superintendent Baacha Khan International Airport), Samiuddin (Head Staff Baacha Khan International Airport) and Asghar Ali (Senior Suprintendent Allama Iqbal International Airport).

In order to meet any unforeseen reasons, an additional five (05) CAA employees were selected through the same balloting process as standby candidates.

Total 1522 male and female employees of CAA who have not performed Hajj earlier with a total of twenty years or more regular service were included in the balloting list.

