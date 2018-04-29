Hajj arrangements for govt scheme finalized in Saudia: Sardar Yousaf

RAWALPINDI :The government has finalized all the arrangements including accommodation, transportation, catering and others in Saudi Arabia for the government Hajj scheme 2018 said Federal Ministerfor Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf. Talking to APP, he said, due to excellent Hajj arrangements made last year by the government in Saudi Arabia, record number of applications were submitted this year by the citizens for government Hajj scheme 2018. The government has formulated a policy to facilitate the intending Hajj pilgrims, he added. The minister said, the government was taking more steps to ensure better Hajj arrangements.Sardar Yousaf informed that the government had fixed 67 percent quota for the government Hajj

