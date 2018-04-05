Hajj applicants dismayed

THE Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ appeal to increase government Hajj quota scheme from 60 to 70 %, upholding a ruling passed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in this regard. Last month, the IHC had ruled that 60% of the Hajj applicants would be able to go for the pilgrimage through government scheme while the remaining 40% would avail services of private tour operators.

Irrespective of merits or de-merits of the case decided first by IHC and then endorsed by the apex court, the fact remains that the judgement has dismayed thousands of applicants who had pinned hopes to perform Hajj through government scheme even after the first ballot, which itself was delayed by court intervention. In the hope of a favourable decision, the Ministry of Religious Affairs had announced that only those applicants would now be eligible for the next round of balloting who would not withdraw their deposit money from banks and therefore, thousands of applicants opted not to withdraw their deposits. The courts might have their own reasons in arriving at the conclusion that the plea of the Ministry for increase in government Hajj quota and slashing of private one is not maintainable yet interest of the intending pilgrims or applicants demanded that the government quota should be increased. Hajj expenses have increased tremendously over the years and many people cannot afford to perform this religious obligation because of this trend. Expenses under government scheme are much less than what private Hajj operators charge and that too for questionable services. There have been numerous complaints during the last few years about people being squandered by these operators and non-provision of contracted services in the holy land despite charging hefty amounts. As against this, there has been marked improvement in the arrangements made by government and that is why more and more people prefer performing Hajj under government scheme. Every year tour operators resort to litigation and this leads to complication of an issue that should better be left to the government that has demonstrated its ability to manage it appropriately.

