Hajj applicants asked to submit passports immediately

Islamabad

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has directed the successful hajj applicants of Government Scheme to submit their machine readable passports in their respective banks immediately for further action and processing.

An official of the ministry told that the submission of machine readable passport having validity upto March 1, 2019 have already been made mandatory for each intending Haji of government scheme. He said the unsuccessful applicants can take their money back from respective banks . There is no need to get approval of the ministry in this regard. The complaint of any Bank denying to return the money could be logded on phone no 051-9208465.

The names of successful pilgrims would be put on the ministry website. The applicants can check their names by clicking their application numbers www.hajjinfo.com; www.mora.gov.pk. The applicants could get information from Hajj Inquiry no 051-9205696; 051-9216980 and Hajj helpline no 042-111725425. The successful aspirants were being intimated through Short Messaging Services (SMS) on their mobile phones. Intimation letters would also be sent to the successful pilgrims. The successful applicants can also check their names by visiting their respective banks.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a dedicated Hajj inquiry Cell for prompt registration and resolution of the complaints of intending pilgrims of Hajj 2018. According to official sources in the ministry, the intending pilgrims could get quick answers about their Hajj related queries by contacting 051-9216980; 051-9216981; 051-9216982; 051-9205696 for guidance.—APP