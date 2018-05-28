Hajin shuts against civilian killings

Bandipora

The Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has observed shutdown against the civilian killings by unidentified gunmen in the area.

All shops and business establishments remained closed in Hajin town and adjoining area including Naidkai, Madwan, Prang, Shahgund, Vijpora and Markundal.

On Friday Muhammad YaqoobWagay, a resident of PrengHajin was killed in front of her by unidentified masked gunmen.

Before his killing, another youth Hilal Ahmed Parray was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the same town.

Scores of people including relatives of the deceased took to roads and took out a protest rally from Prengto near Police Station Hajin.

The protesters demanded identification of killers and punishment to them. Since April 3 to May 25, unidentified gunmen have killed at least six civilians in Hajin area.

The slain included Muntazir Ahmed of Shahgund, Manzoor Ahmed of Hajin, Ghulam Hassan Dar alias Hassan Rassa and Bashir Ahmad Dar, Hilal Ahmed Parray and Muhammad YakubWagay. —RK